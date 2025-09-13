Michael S. Ryan Inc. Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 91.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $813.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $873.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $749.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

