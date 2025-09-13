HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,373,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.