Helen Stephens Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWF opened at $460.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.03. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $461.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

