Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $293.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.67.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ADP

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.