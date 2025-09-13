1248 Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

