Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $953,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,003,879.64. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.41. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

