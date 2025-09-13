HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,408 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after buying an additional 3,689,020 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,986,000 after buying an additional 1,612,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,797,000 after buying an additional 941,311 shares during the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,039,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after buying an additional 507,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $68.09.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

