LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys 440 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

