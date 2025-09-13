LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys New Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Newmont by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Newmont by 269.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $154,923.43. Following the sale, the director owned 38,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,205.91. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

