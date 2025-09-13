Jacobs & Co. CA Makes New $285,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,478 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 86.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.27.

Shopify Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $143.38 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average of $112.04.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

