Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 6,470 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,423 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.31. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

