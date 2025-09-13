Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after buying an additional 1,747,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $148.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

