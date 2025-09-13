S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 295 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,841,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $502,933,000 after purchasing an additional 369,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $216.12 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average of $199.21. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

