Norway Savings Bank Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 3.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $196.29 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average of $185.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

