Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

