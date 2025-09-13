Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after buying an additional 91,707 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,841,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $502,933,000 after buying an additional 369,306 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $393,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $216.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

