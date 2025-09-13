iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,879 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 705,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,188,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

IJH stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.