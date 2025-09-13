Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

