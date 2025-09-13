Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 492,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

