First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.92.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $238.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $236.67 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

