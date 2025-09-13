Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

