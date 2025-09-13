SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG is Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s 5th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

