Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,643,000 after acquiring an additional 139,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $719.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $721.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.