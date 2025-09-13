Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $4,732,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the sale, the president owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,241.33. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TXRH opened at $166.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.35.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

