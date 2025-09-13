Focus Partners Wealth Has $15.81 Million Position in Deere & Company $DE

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE opened at $471.35 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $386.42 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $497.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

