Kera Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 889,163 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

