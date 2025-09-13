Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 1,159 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after buying an additional 279,267 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

