L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

LHX stock opened at $279.22 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

