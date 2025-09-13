City Center Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
BNDX stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
