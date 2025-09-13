Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys 27,194 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.0% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.