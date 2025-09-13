Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 2.1% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $278.02 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

