BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Sells 348 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 0.8% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.