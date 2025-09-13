SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Stake Reduced by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 2.2% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,158 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after buying an additional 650,315 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after buying an additional 1,092,381 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,575,000 after buying an additional 234,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after buying an additional 1,836,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

