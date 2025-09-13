Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.07. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.