Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 346,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after buying an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $97.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.