39 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Bought by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Booking by 300.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,458.32 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,894.51 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,594.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,214.50.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the sale, the director owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock worth $22,869,434. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.