Trust Co of the South Invests $209,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,339.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,384.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,306.08. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

