Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Corpay by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Corpay by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Corpay by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $307.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.44. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.02 and a 1-year high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

