Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.93 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $186.24. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.