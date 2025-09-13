Pensionfund Sabic Sells 12,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 over the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

