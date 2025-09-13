Pensionfund Sabic Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

