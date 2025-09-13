Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,825,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,028,886,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,124,000 after buying an additional 366,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $192,231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,377,000 after buying an additional 311,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,325.05. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,809. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

