AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

Cencora Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $302.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,237.71. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

