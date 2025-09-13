Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 1.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 77,858 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200,009 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.41.

MAA stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $173.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.69%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

