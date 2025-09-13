Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 2,189 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 76,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 55,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE JPM opened at $306.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.94 and its 200-day moving average is $267.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

