e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Insider Kory Marchisotto Sells 13,515 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,451.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,798.80. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $135.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $147.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,650,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
