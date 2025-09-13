e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Insider Kory Marchisotto Sells 13,515 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,451.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,798.80. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $135.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $147.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,650,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

