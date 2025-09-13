AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases Shares of 6,468 Public Storage $PSA

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.62.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.56. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 130.86%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

