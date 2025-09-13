Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 20 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,944,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:MA opened at $580.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $525.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.