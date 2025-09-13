Swedbank AB Acquires 51,026 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,026 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $42,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $582.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.48. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $587.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at $135,579,499.65. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.86.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

