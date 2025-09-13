10,497 Shares in Cigna Group $CI Acquired by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE CI opened at $302.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.47 and a 200-day moving average of $312.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.